Man Killed Remembered As Humble, Faithful

Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- Two men have been arrested and charged in the death of an elderly man during a shoplifting incident.

Tonight, the pastor of Duaine Hamilton's church is remembering the type of man he was.

81-year-old Duaine Hamilton served in the United States Air Force for six years. He was also a member of the Covenant Free Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder.

When it was time to nominate an elder, Pastor John Wagner said he asked Hamilton to put his name on the ballot. And when it was time to count the vote, the pastor realized that Hamilton did not vote for himself. But if he did, he would have received the most votes in the congregation.

The Illinois native retired from AT&T, but to continue providing for his family, Hamilton worked at Sears at the Columbia Place Mall for the last 13 years.

Every Wednesday, Hamilton would drive straight to prayer meeting after his shift at Sears.

Hamilton is known for his faith and dedication, and those that knew him say he will be greatly missed.

