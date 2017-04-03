Man Killed When Storm Flips Trailer in Whitmire

(Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after his mobile home was flipped by severe storms in South Carolina Monday.

The death happened in the town of Whitmire. Local officials identified the victim as 66-year-old Jason Matthews.

The sheriff said the home had been flipped multiple times. At this point, there's no confirmation if it was a tornado or just very high straight line winds.

Joel Avery with Laurens County Emergency Services told WSPA-TV that there was evidence of a possible tornado touchdown near the city of Lawrence as well, and it's possible there was a twister near Laurens.

National Weather Service survey teams will come out later to observe the damage

