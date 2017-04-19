Man on Probation with Long Criminal Record Shot at 73-Year-Old, Say Deputies

Larry Goerge Dunham (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Kershaw County man on probation and with a long criminal record has been arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a 73-year-old, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Larry George Dunham, 35, of Bethune was arrested at Bojangles restaurant on US 601 in Lugoff, where he worked, according to deputies.

Kershaw County deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Youngs Bridge Road in Bethune at about 11:45 p.m. on April 15, 2017. Upon arrival, police say they were told Dunham had fired two rounds at a 73-year-old after a fight got out of control.

Deputies say Dunham then fled the scene and was not located that night. During the course of the follow up investigation, deputies say they recovered two 9mm casings and one 9mm spent round. Investigators say two rounds passed through an outside wall of the victim’s home, one into a coat closet and another through the ceiling into the attic. The firearm that Dunham reportedly used was never located, according to deputies.

Dunham is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Deputies say Dunham has previously been arrested for narcotics violations, first degree burglary, strong-armed robbery, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He has also been arrested three times for failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension and numerous traffic offenses, according to investigators.

