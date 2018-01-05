Police lights.

(WLTX) - A Denmark man was arrested Thursday in connection with illegal sexual activity with a minor, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies say 41-year-old David Lee James performed several criminal sexual acts between July 26, 2011, and July 25, 2014, in Barnwell.

The incidents include fondling the breasts and legs of a 16- and 15-year-old victim, having sex with two victims, one 15 years old, without consent, and coercing two victims, one 15 years old, to perform oral sex on him.

James is charged with assault and battery in the first degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree. All charges are considered felonies.

He was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

