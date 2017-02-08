Man Robbed 3 Columbia Area Stores in One Night, Officers Say

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police and Lexington deputies say a suspect is wanted in connection with three robberies that all happened on the same night.

Officers say the suspect entered the Family Dollar at 942 Broad River Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told officers the man pointed a gun at her and demanded money. However, when she couldn't open the register, he left the store.

Lexington County deputies say an hour later, robbed a gas station in the 2200 block of Bush River Road.

Then at 9:30 p.m., Columbia police say he went to the Corner Pantry located at 1609 Beltline Boulevard and robbed that convenience store at gunpoint.

No one was hurt during any of the crimes.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, which showed him wearing a red bandana.

Anyone with information on how he is should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. The caller can remain anonymous.

