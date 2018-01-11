Man Sexually Assaulted 5-Year-Old Family Member, Deputies Say

(Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A California man has been arrested for the sexual assault of a 5-year-old family member in the Midlands, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Elmer Howe, 52, was arrested on January 5 and is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct 1st degree.

Deputies say Howe sexually assaulted a then 5 year-old boy on several occasions January 1 and December 31, 2010 at a home in Richland County. Investigators say the boy, who is a member of Howe’s family, was most recently sexually assaulted by Howe during a trip in 2015.

Howe, who was living in California, was extradited back to South Carolina and booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

