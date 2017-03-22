Man Shot and Killed at Midlands Nightclub

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at Club Reveal on Two Notch Road. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at a Columbia nightclub that left one person dead.

Deputies say around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots fired at Club Reveal, located at 6525 Two Notch Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies say the man was transported to Palmetto Health, where he later died at 2:02 a.m.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man as Pierre Tanaree Wilson, 24, of Columbia. Coroner Watts confirmed that Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

© 2017 WLTX-TV