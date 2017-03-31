Man Shot and Killed Near Columbia School Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who was found shot and killed in Columbia Thursday night.

Watt says the body of Martin Venson Webber, 29, was found in the 7300 block of Patterson Road,, around 9:15 p.m.

Anne Burnside Elementary is in that area.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is releasing the name of the individual who died last night after being involved in a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Patterson Road, Columbia, S.C.

Marvin Venson Webber, date of birth 03/12/1989, of Ridgeway Street, Columbia, SC, died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that Mr. Webber died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

