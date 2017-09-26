Man Shot at Willow Run Apartments in Columbia

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating after a man was shot at the Willow Run Apartments in Columbia.

Police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say at this time, the victim does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. They add that they're working to get information about the suspect.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

