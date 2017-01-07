Man Shot at Willow Run Apartments

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a man being shot at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive.

Officers said the man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the incident, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC