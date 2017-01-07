WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Close

Man Shot at Willow Run Apartments

wltx 9:49 PM. EST January 07, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a man being shot at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Willow Run Apartments on Alcott Drive.

Officers said the man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the incident, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories