Man Shot During Confrontation with Cayce Officers

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating after a man was shot during a confrontation with Cayce Department of Public Safety officers.

Agents say the incident happened Sunday night, after officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home. It's unclear at this point what led up to the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. No officers were apparently injured.

SLED agents are conducting interviews with the officers involved as they try to piece together what happened. A dash cam video of the incident does exist, but there is no body cam footage.

This is the fourth officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017, and the first involving Cayce Public Safety.

