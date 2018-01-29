Man Shot in Doorway of Lexington County Home, Deputies Say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A man was shot Sunday night while standing in the doorway of a Lexington County home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the man was shot in the arm while standing in the doorway of a Sems Road home. Investigators say they believe the man was checking on two vehicles parked in the road.

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

The man was transported to the hospital with an injury deputies believe to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2018 WLTX-TV