Man Shot in Doorway of Lexington County Home, Deputies Say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A man was shot Sunday night while standing in the doorway of a Lexington County home, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say the man was shot in the arm while standing in the doorway of a Sems Road home. Investigators say they believe the man was checking on two vehicles parked in the road.
The man was transported to the hospital with an injury deputies believe to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
