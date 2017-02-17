Man Shot Multiple Times Outside Columbia Apartment

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside an apartment in Columbia.

The shooting took place in the 1500 block of Bailey Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say they are talking with people in the area to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

