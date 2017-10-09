Man Shot on St. Andrews Road in Columbia, Two Arrested

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a man was shot Monday afternoon out on St. Andrews Road.

The victim was hit by gunfire in the 1500 block of the road. His injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Two suspects have been detained by officers, and two weapons have been located.

Deputies are looking for more information in connection with the crime. Anyone with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

