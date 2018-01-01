Man Shot to Death in Columbia, But It's Not Clear When He Died

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after a man's body was found in a road who died from a gunshot wound.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 22-year-old Damarest Dante Jackson.

Watts says Jackson's body was found on Coley Road near Pincushion Road. He died of a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

At this point, Watts says he was shot in December, but an exact date isn't known.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.





