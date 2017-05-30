Man Shot to Death in Lexington County, Deputies Investigate

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting there late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 100 block of South Hampton Road.

Few details are available, but officers say the male victim died on his way to the hospital. Crime scene investigators have processed the scene and detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

