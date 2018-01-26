Man Shot to Death in West Columbia, Circumstances Under Investigation

(Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man.

The victim's body was discovered in the 1400 block of Platt Springs Road Friday morning. Officers say he'd been shot in the torso.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Officers say they are very early into their probe into the death.

This is a developing story. We will post additional information as it becomes available.

