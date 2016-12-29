Man Shot When He Refuses to Give Robber Money

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting they say was a result of an attempted robbery.

The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a home in the 100 block of Brentwood Lane. Investigators say the suspect kicked the front door of the residence in and demanded money. When the victim refused, he was it in the the face with a butt of the shotgun and then shot.

The victim was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland with a bullet wound to the foot. No word on his condition at this time.

Sumter County Sheriff's Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation. If you have any information about this crime they ask that you call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.