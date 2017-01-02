Man Stabbed During Columbia Domestic Fight

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a domestic argument Monday afternoon.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 in the 3600 block of Phillips Street, which is about a block off North Main Street.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he's said to be in critical condition.

Officers haven't said more about what led up to the stabbing, but said two people are being questioned.