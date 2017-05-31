Man Stabbed Outside Columbia Apartment Complex

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say someone stabbed a man multiple times outside a southeast Columbia apartment complex.

Oficers say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to the Yorktown Courts Apartments in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

The victim is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect who stabbed him is unknown.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV