Man Steals Lottery Scratch Off Tickets from Store

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole a bunch of lottery scratch off tickets from a store.

Officers say the suspect went into the place and took an entire rack of the tickets. The video then shows the man load the tickets into a black pickup truck.

Deputies believe the same man then tried to cash in those tickets the following day in Clarendon County.

Anyone with information on who the man may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

