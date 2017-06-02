Man Stole Credit Card Copies at Lexington Hotel

Do you know this man? Call 888-CRIME-SC with any info. (Photo: Surveillance/Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are looking for a man who stole copies of credit cards at a Lexington Hotel, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Lexington deputies say the man pictured below stole copies of more than 200 corporate credit cards at Country Inn & Suites in Lexington.

If you know says this man or anything about the crime,

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this man or the crime to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.





Do you know this man? Call 888-CRIME-SC with any info. (Photo: Surveillance/Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

© 2017 WLTX-TV