Man Travels from Middle East to See Eclipse

Lake Murray, SC (WLTX) – Folks from all over the world traveled to Lake Murray to see the total solar eclipse.

Chris Potgieter is from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and said the long trip was worth every minute.

“It was more than I expected,” Potgieter beamed. “It was truly beautiful.”

“From Dubai to JFK is about a 14-hour flight,” he explained.

Potgieter said he based an entire vacation around the eclipse. He said from New York he took a five-hour flight from New York City to Houston and then drove almost 3,000 miles to the southeast.

“Every moment,” the visitor said the long hours were worth it. “Absolutely.”

He said he researched the best spots and stumbled across Lake Murray.

“The best part of the whole thing here was everybody out here at Liberty on the Lake. Everybody is just like wow, we’re all blown away together and so we must all be on drugs or something,” he laughed. “It makes it all that much more enjoyable.”

Abu Dhabi is almost 7,500 miles away from Columbia.

