Man Tried to Bite Flight Attendent, Jumped Off Plane in Charlotte, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) – A man is accused of opening a galley service door of an American Airlines flight and jumping onto the tarmac Thursday morning.

American Airlines flight 5242, operated by PSA Airlines, was headed from Charlotte to New Bern when the incident happened.

According to a federal complaint, the plane had pushed back from its gate and was sitting in a holding spot. The doors on the aircraft were closed.

A passenger, identified as Tun Lon Sein, got out of his seat and attempted to open the main aircraft door, according to the complaint. A flight attendant stood up to stop Sein and told him to return to his seat. According to the complaint, Sein tried to bite the flight attendant,

Sein opened the galley service door and jumped onto the tarmac, the complaint states.

The plane returned to the gate after the incident.

Airport employees stopped Sein from running onto the active taxiway. He was taken into custody by law enforcement and the plane was re-screened while the customers waited in the terminal, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

The flight eventually arrived in New Bern, approximately 1.5 hours late.

