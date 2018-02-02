Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Police are looking for a man and a baby after witnesses say he tried to give away a five-day old girl.

The incident occurred at the Exxon gas station on St Matthews Road.

We were able to get surveillance video of the incident and heard the conversation:

Suspect: “You want a baby?

Clerk: “Sorry?”

Suspect: “You want a five...day old baby?"

That's the shocking question one clerk was asked on Wednesday afternoon in Orangeburg. Witnesses say the man was trying to get back to Santee:

Suspect: “I ain't lying.”

Clerk: “Why would you want to give your grandbaby away?”

Suspect: “I'm trying to make it back home. I didn't want to stop on the side of the road."

The clerk didn't want to identify herself but wanted to share the story. It's left her speechless.

"I really did cry. I was so emotional. That's a five-day-old baby," she said.

The clerk says the man said he drove to Florida because his daughter was in jail and now had the baby.

She says after the man walked in, he was asking for five dollars from customers. After using three of it for gas, the man asked if the store sold milk for babies.

"The assistant manager went out there to make sure there was actually a baby out there because people do lie trying to get money. She went out there and seen the baby out there in the back seat," said the clerk.

She said by the time they realized the baby was in the car, the man had already pulled out of the gas station. They called the Orangeburg County Sherriff's Department and they're investigating the incident.

The clerk says the man drove off in a gray Mercury Mariner and only could catch the last three digits on the South Carolina License plate with the numbers 3-7-0.

The clerk says just hopes the baby is found safe.

"I was just thinking why couldn't he drop off the baby at a hospital or take it to DSS. The lady on the phone said we should have taken the baby but I was too in shock of what was going on. I hope y'all find the baby and y'all get him. Get justice," she said.

If you know any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

