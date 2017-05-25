Man Wanted in Connection to Rosewood Burglaries

Christopher Pascale (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with three Rosewood area burglaries.

Christopher Pascale, 38, is wanted on three counts of second-degree, two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, according to Columbia police.

Investigators say Pascale and another suspect, Jason Paul Jackson, who was arrested and charged last week, are accused of burglarizing the following Rosewood area businesses between May 13 and May 15:

The Local Buzz;

Ole Timey Meat Market; and

Roof Top Pizza

If you have any information on Pascale's whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

