Man Wanted on Drug Charges Shot, Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A man wanted on several drug charges was fatally shot Tuesday morning as deputies were serving an arrest warrant, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say U.S. Marshals, Lexington and Richland deputies and City of Columbia police officers were trying to serve a warrant in the 200 block of Seleta Circle, near Pond Branch Road, around 8:30 a.m., when the man threatened officers before leading officers on a brief foot chase.

Investigators say a Lexington County deputy fired and hit the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

Previously, the same person initiated a car chase that ended after he entered into a rural area in Aiken County, according to investigators.

"Within the last week we've received information that the suspect has made statements stating that he was not going to go back to jail and if he encountered law enforcement, he was going to take some down with him," Sheriff Koon says.

Deputies say the man was wanted on two charges of distributing methamphetamine. The identity of the man has not been released pending an official autopsy report from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, investigators say.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the SLED investigation and internal review, according to investigators.

