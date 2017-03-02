Man Who Died in Pond After Police Chase Identified

(Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the man who died after he jumped into a pond following a car chase with deputies Wednesday night.

But Baker says he's still determining the official cause of death of 27-year-old Mark Gabriel Horne.

Deputies say around 7:25 p.m., they had a driver's license checkpoint set up on Havenwood Drive. Officers say when Horne's car came up on the checkpoint, it abruptly turned around drove into a driveway, apparently to avoid them.

Deputies say they pursued him for a short way, but then Horne got out of his car and started running. People living in the neighborhood pointed officers in the direction of where he was headed.

Officers say they eventually found Horne when he was inside a pond, struggling in the water. One of the deputies went in to get the man, but had to go back ashore because of how cold the water was.

Eventually, divers from the fire department found Horne's body in an area of the pond that was 15-feet deep.

Dennis has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement to come in to investigate. He says an internal review already determined that the officers acted properly.

“I feel confident that after an investigation by an independent agency, they also will determine that our officers acted properly,” he said.

