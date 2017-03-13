Newberry County Manhunt Suspect Arrested in Georgia

Toby Butlar Boyd (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Authorities have arrested a man who triggered a massive manhunt in Newberry County and beyond in February .

Toby Butlar Boyd, 43, was found hiding in an abandoned trailer in Wilcox, Georgia, late Saturday evening according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, which has been working with the State Law Enforcement Division and the United States Marshall Service to find Boyd.

Boyd is facing numerous burglary and larceny charges in Georgia, and at some point will be extradited back to South Carolina, where he will face burglary charges in Newberry County. Boyd will also face charges in a string of burglaries and thefts in Aiken, McCormick and Saluda Counties.

On February 9, 2017, deputies say Boyd ran away from deputies after being stopped driving a stolen truck and camper in Newberry County on Mt. Bethel Garmany Road. Despite a massive manhunt, Boyd escaped the area by stealing a pickup truck, according to officers.

The truck was later recovered in Aiken and returned to Newberry County, according to deputies.

“This is a prime example of the never say quit attitude of the officers of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Foster. “It would have been easy to move on to the next case and forget about this search, but we believe it is important to pursue and bring to justice those who victimize others. We were constantly following leads and tips and it is this dogged attitude that led to this arrest.”

“We are thankful for our long established partnerships with these many local, state, and federal agencies that led to this arrest,” said Foster added.

