Man Who Led Morris College for 43 Years Passes Away

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Dr. Luns Richardson led Morris College for 43 years, served as Pastor of Thankful Baptist Church in Bamberg for 56 years and was a staple in the Sumter County community.

"He loved Morris College. He loved students," Newton said. "He was a man that was fair. He would treat you right. He would not treat everybody the same way, but he treat everyone fair."

Newton met Richardson when he was a student in 1974. When he graduated a year later, Richardson offered him a job. For the next 21 years Newton said he worked for a no nonsense administrator and a stern, but warm boss.

"For some reason he would always call my name, pick me out, especially if it was something that maybe I should have done or something like that, but again he was very warm, but we would always laugh about what he did to me when he gets the mic," he said.

More than anything, Newton said he'll miss the conversations they had.

"I will miss being able to ride on to campus and being able to talk with him. He's the type of guy, he takes time with you. Dr. Richardson has left a great legacy and I'm hoping, praying that we will continue to build on the legacy that he has left," he said.

A service for Richardson will be held inside the Morris College gym at 11 a.m. on Friday.

