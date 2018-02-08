Man Who Led Police Chase, Crashed into Poles was Under the Influence, Officials Say

(Photo: MPA Strategies)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Officials say the suspect who crashed his vehicle into a Columbia utility pole had alcohol in his system during a police chase that began in Cayce.

Michael Bender Kepler, 22 reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole at approximately 3:17 a.m. Wednesday on Assembly Street near the old Capital City Stadium.

Kepler had a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit at the time of the incident, according to a report.

(Photo: Rich Owensby/WLTX)

Cayce police say the pursuit began when an officer observed the vehicle driving recklessly on the 900 block of Knox Abbott Drive. Rather than stopping for the blue light, police say the suspect gave chase.

After losing sight of the vehicle, the officer came across a a vehicle bumper in the road, along with two power poles that were cut in half. Kepler was treated for non life-threatening injuries after being entrapped in the crashed vehicle.

Kepler is charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

© 2018 WLTX-TV