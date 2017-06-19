Man who Posed as U.S. Marshal Wanted by Lexington Police

Lexington police need your help to identify this man, who reportedly posed as a U.S. Marshal.

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are asking the public to help identify a man who they say posed as a federal law enforcement.

Investigators say the man pictured below entered the Gamestop at 5570 Sunset Blvd around 1:30 p.m. on June 18 and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal. The man attempted to convince employees that he needed access to inspect gaming consoles, police say. The man presented a badge, was wearing handcuffs, and may have had a handgun in a holster on his waist, according to investigators.

Investigators say the same man attempted the same ruse at the Gamestop store on Broad River Road on June 17. Employees did not allow the man access to merchandise or the back of the stores in either case, police say..

Investigators say the man is described as being approximately 50-years-old with a stocky build and dark hair. He appears to have an old tracheotomy scar on his neck, according to investigators. He was seen leaving both locations in a black, 4-door sedan, possibly a VW Passat.

Anyone with any information should contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Tips that lead to the arrest of suspects, as well as the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000, which are paid to tipsters on an anonymous basis.

RELATED l VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

© 2017 WLTX-TV