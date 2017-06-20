Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted by Columbia, Lexington Police

Buddy Todd Mount, 43, is wanted for impersonating a federal law enforcement agent and shoplifting. (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A man who posed as a federal law enforcement agent, considered armed and dangerous, is now wanted by both the Columbia Police Department and the Lexington Police Department.

Columbia Police investigators have identified 43-year-old Buddy Todd Mount as the man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer at two City of Columbia retail stores. Investigators says they have outstanding warrants for Mount, who will be charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and shoplifting when he is located and arrested.

Columbia police warn that Mount should be considered armed and dangerous.

Columbia investigators say Mount is accused of stealing several items, including a BB gun, holster and a knife from Academy Sports located at 237 Park Terrace Circle on June 17, 2017.

About 30 minutes later the same day, police say Mount entered a Gamestop on Broad River Road wearing a utility belt with a holstered canister of mace and handgun on his waist. He then presented a police badge to an employee while identifying himself as a federal law enforcement officer, police say. After the employee asked him to leave, investigators say Mount told the employee he would return with an arrest warrant. There has been no report of Mount returning to the store, according to police.

Monday, Lexington investigators said the man entered the Gamestop at 5570 Sunset Blvd around 1:30 p.m. on June 18 and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal. The man attempted to convince employees that he needed access to inspect gaming consoles, police say. The man presented a badge, was wearing handcuffs, and may have had a handgun in a holster on his waist, according to investigators.

Gamestop employees did not allow the man access to merchandise or the back of the stores in either case, police say.

Lexington investigators say the man is described as being approximately 50-years-old with a stocky build and dark hair. Police say he appears to have an old tracheotomy scar on his neck and was seen leaving both Gamestop locations in a black, 4-door sedan, possibly a VW Passat. Columbia police warn that Mount should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Tips that lead to the arrest of suspects, as well as the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000, which are paid to tipsters on an anonymous basis.

