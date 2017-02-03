Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Summit Neighborhood

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a man and woman were found dead Friday afternoon in a Summit subdivision home in an apparent murder suicide.

Officers got a call of shots fired at a house on May Oak Circle around 4 p.m. When officers went inside the home, they found the two dead in the home.

Deputies say it appears both died of gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers have not yet said who the people are or their relationship.

Officers continue to process the crime scene, and are trying to find witnesses in the neighborhood who may be able to give them insights into what led up to the killing.

