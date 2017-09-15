Man Wrecks in 5 Points, Threatens Cop, Pees on Floor, Police Say

John Derrick Mullins (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a man who they say crashed a car in Five Points, then became disruptive after he was in custody.

John Derrick Mullins, 32, is charged with driving under the influence, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful urination.

Officers say around 1:30 Friday morning, Mullins's car hit two unoccupied cars in the 700 block of Harden Street. No one was injured.

Police say after he was stopped by them, he fought with the officer who tried to arrest him. When he was brought to police headquarters, police claim he threatened the life of an officer and his relatives, and urinated on the floor.

Mullins was taken to the jail.

