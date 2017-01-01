4 Found Dead in Lexington Home; Search for Person of Interest

Jorge Luis Chavez (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with the deaths of four people at a home in Lexington County.

Officers identified the man they're looking for as Jorge Luis Chavez. Investigators clarified early Monday morning that's he's a person of interest in the case.

Detectives were called to home, located on Old Barnwell Road, early Sunday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the number of dead, but did not have any details on who they were or how they died.

Lexington County deputies also have not yet said who the victims are, or how they are connected to Chavez, but said they are trying to find him. They say there is no danger to businesses in that stretch of Old Barnwell.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department says people should not approach the suspect if they see him. Instead, they should call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.