Manning 15-Year-Old Charged with Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Conduct, Burglary

Manning, SC (WLTX) A 15-year-old male student at Manning High School has been charged with second degree criminal conduct, kidnapping and second degree burglary.

According to Manning police investigator Rich Elms the student is currently jailed at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia

Police say the incident of kidnapping and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor,happened at Manning High school. According to the incident report the male approached the victim, 14, after school as she was waiting for her mother and asked her to come into the boy's restroom. When she refused he grabbed her by the leg and tried to drag her into the restroom. The victim tired to sit down in an attempt from being dragged into the bathroom but was unsuccessful.

Once the suspect had the girl in the restroom, according to reports he sexually assaulted her. The incident remains under investigation and police are wanting anyone who might have seen this or been a victim themselves to please come forward. You are encouraged to call the police department at 803-435-8859.

Elms said detectives with the police department were also able to tie this boy as a potential suspect in the September 11 burglary of a Dollar General Store on South Mill Street. Video surveillance showed the suspected teenager thrown an object through the front door of the building an then taking several items from the cellular phone rack which included three phones valued together at $87.00.

