Still Frame of Fusion Table Map of every Amtrak Train Collision and Derailment since 1980

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) - Federal investigators say it will be several weeks before their preliminary report on the deadly train crash in Cayce is complete. Two people died and 116 others injured in Sunday's accident.

News19 used federal data to generate a map with details and locations of every Amtrak train accident since 1980. Using information from The National Transport Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration this map was created in Google Fusion to show the history of Amtrak accidents across the United States. The clickable locations show the amount of people injured and killed due to the collisions and derailments. The locations also give a brief description of some of the accidents, including the cause.

NTSB investigators have said a system called Positive Train Control (or PTC) could have prevented the deadly crash in Cayce. Click here to read more on PTC and what this new system means for railroad safety.

