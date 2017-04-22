March for Science Held at the State House

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A March for Science was held at the State House on Saturday, one of many events going on around the world on Saturday.

Saturday is the 47th anniversary of Earth Day.

More than a dozen guest speakers were at the State House to address the role science plays in all aspects of life.

Earth Day is celebrated in nearly 200 countries, an annual observance to focus on environmental and climate literacy.

