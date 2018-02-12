Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Martin Lawrence's Lit AF comedy tour is coming to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on April, 14. Martin Lawrence started stand up comedy in the late eighties and has stared in his own television shows and directed the popular Big Mama's House series.

The Lit AF comedy tour has several special guest performers including Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Adele Givens and Benji Brown.

Smiley is a celebrated television and radio personality who has recorded eight best selling comedy albums including the iTunes number one best seller “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6”. Smiley's nationally broadcasted radio show can be heard in over 65 markets around the United States.

The "African King of Comedy" Michael Blackson has been entertaining crowds across the globe for more than a decade. His original stand up routine has made him a headliner for live shows at campuses, comedy clubs and special events.

Adele Givens the "Queen of Comedy" has won the Crown Royal Comedy competition in the city of Chicago. Her standup can make crowds laugh, cry and think.

Benji Brown has worked beside many great comedians inculding Steve Harvey, Chris Rock and Rickey Smiley. He's been growing on the comedy market through his unforgettable performances/.

Tickets go on sale Feburary 23 at 10 a.m.

