Masked Men Wanted for Robbing West Columbia Bank

(Photo: West Columbia Police)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police have released photos as they try to catch the suspects who robbed a bank there Monday morning.

Officers say at 11 a.m., the two men---one of whom had a gun--entered the TD bank on Augusta Road and demanded money from the teller.

Both suspects then got into a white four-door Volkswagon Jetta with a sunroof. The car had a black and red paper tag on it.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(Photo: West Columbia Police)

(© 2017 WLTX)