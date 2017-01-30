Masked Men Wanted for Robbing West Columbia Bank

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police have released photos as they try to catch the suspects who robbed a bank there Monday morning.
Officers say at 11 a.m., the two men---one of whom had a gun--entered the TD bank on Augusta Road and demanded money from the teller.
Both suspects then got into a white four-door Volkswagon Jetta with a sunroof. The car had a black and red paper tag on it.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
