Sumter Warehouse Fire So Large It Can Be Seen on Satellite

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter firefighters are trying to put out a large fire at a warehouse Friday morning.

Sumter fire crews were called to the scene near Hauser and Magnolia Street around 4 a.m. Authorities say the 50-thousand square foot warehouse is fully involved. The Sumter Fire Department has called in the Shaw Air Force Base Fire Department to help.

According to the Sumter Battalion Chief, Joey Duggan, the building was completely up in flames when they arrived. The building is a total loss.

The smoke from the fire is so intense, it can actually be seen on satellite radar. The National Weather Service in Wilmington tweeted out a video that showed the smoke moving toward Florence.

A large warehouse fire near Sumter, SC is showing up on shortwave infrared satellite images this morning. The smoke plume is blowing eastward, and could mix down to the ground later this morning across parts of Florence and Marion counties. #scwx #NWSILM pic.twitter.com/qxtwm9O21L — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) January 19, 2018

Duggan says the building was holding carpeting materials and is owned by a local businessman.

Authorities are asking that you avoid that area since they are having to run hoses across the road.

Fire crews will be rotating through out the day and into the night to contain the fire.

