MC Lyte to Perform at Love, Peace & Hip-Hop

MC Lyte photo provided by Love, Peace & Hip Hop.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Love, Peace & Hip Hop announced this year's headliner will be MC Lyte. The free festival takes place on April 8 at the corner of Main and Laurel Streets in Columbia.

Organizers say they wanted an artist to fit this year's theme of "All Hail the Queens."

MC Lyte's debut album "Lyte as a Rock" was released in 1988. She is the first female solo rapper to be nominated for a Grammy and the first female solo rapper to have a gold single.

Love, Peace & Hip Hop plans to release the names of other artists performing closer to the event.

