McConnell Retiring as College of Charleston President

(Photo: College of Charleston)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell says he is retiring this summer, ending nearly five decades in public service.

McConnell announced his plans Monday, saying he took a hard look at his health and energy at age 70 and determined it is time to slow down.

McConnell didn't give a specific date for his retirement, saying it would be in the summer. The university said in a statement it would begin a search quickly.

McConnell became the College of Charleston's president in 2014 after serving in the state Senate from 1980 to 2012. He then became lieutenant governor.

McConnell is a 1969 graduate of the college and was student body president.

Board of Trustees Chairman David Hay says McConnell's love and passion for the college will be hard to replace.

© 2018 Associated Press