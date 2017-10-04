Prisoners Trying to Escape South Carolina Prison

(Photo: SC Department of Corrections)

McCormick County, SC (WLTX) - Prisoners are reportedly trying to escape a South Carolina prison.

McCormick County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that the inmates were attempting to get out of McCormick Correctional Facility.

They asked for people to stay clear of the area.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said they are responding to what they call an "isolated incident' in one housing unit at McCormick. They say all staff are safe an accounted for.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided later.

