Inmates at SC Prison 'Contained' Following Incident

(Photo: SC Department of Corrections)

McCormick County, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina officials all inmates have been contained following what an incident inside a maximum-security prison in McCormick County.

McCormick County Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the inmates were attempting to get out of McCormick Correctional Facility. They later said that no inmates were able to escape.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said the situation was contained to one housing unit at the site, and called it an "isolated incident" that never affected the entire prison. All of their staff were reported to be safe and accounted for.

A representative for the McCormick County Sheriff's Department had said that it appeared at least two inmates from one of the dorms made it to the roof. However, McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Starnes later said it was unclear if those were inmates or prison employees.

There was also a report of a small fire was also set inside the dormitory according to deputies, and there may also have been some type of fight or commotion. The department of corrections has not yet said if they believe that happened inside the prison's walls.

The sheriff's department says the prison remains on lockdown.

McCormick is a Level 3 facility, housing "violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems," according to the prisons department's website.

Housing at all Level 3 facilities consists of single and double cells, and all perimeters are double-fenced with extensive electronic surveillance.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided later.

© 2017 WLTX-TV