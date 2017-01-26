(Photo: McDonald's)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - McDonald's is giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of their Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday.

On News 19 This Morning, Ashley Izbicki and Deon Guillory showed off a sample of the Big Mac Special Sauce. Ashley, tried her first Big Mac live on television this morning.

Columbia is only one of the four locations selected in South Carolina to participate. The Special Sauce giveaway is only available at the Gervais Street location in the Vista from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The other locations include:

4815 US Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

333 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412

1533 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Supplies are limited and the giveaway is awarded on a first come, first serve basis. In order you get one, you must say "there's a big mac for that".

The limited edition bottles are numbered and say "we can't wait to show you what's next at McDonald's".

This giveaway is following the introduction of the Mac Jr. and grand Mac burgers.

News 19's Ashley Izbicki tweeted out on January 19th that she's never tried a Big Mac.

Sooo I've never had a Big Mac... https://t.co/5uTFdAhNeJ — Ashley Izbicki (@AshleyIzbicki) January 19, 2017

Ashley decided to try the Big Mac and it's special sauce on- air on News 19 This Morning!

Update: After last week's Big Mac confession, I tried one! Secret Sauce bottles up for grabs @ 10:30 @ Vista location @WLTX #BigMacForThat pic.twitter.com/hupgGha18f — Ashley Izbicki (@AshleyIzbicki) January 26, 2017

(© 2017 WLTX)