Mcmaster Gives Press Access to 16 Years of Tax Returns

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Gov. Henry McMaster made his tax returns from 2000-2015 available to reporters Thursday afternoon, in an effort to be transparent.

However, the press was not allowed to take copies to properly analyze the documents. Instead, the governor's office required the hundreds of pages to be copied by hand.

The records spanning 16 years show considerable financial growth with the McMasters.

In 2015, the McMasters made $425,000, paying $108,000 in taxes.

That's a stark comparison to 2000 and 2001, when they had no taxable income, coming up with more than $120,000 in total losses.

By 2003, when McMaster took office as Attorney General, he and his wife were bringing in $190,000.

The governor owns 16 properties that he rents out to those in the Columbia area.

