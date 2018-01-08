McMaster Wants Lawmakers to Approve Tax Cut

Henry McMaster (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster laid out his state budget plan Monday.



The governor is proposing a $2.2 billion tax cut over the next five years, and he says the deal could be done without cutting government services.

The tax cut could means hundreds of dollars going back in the pockets of every South Carolinian regardless of income level.

More money for state corrections officers and DJJ employees, plus money set aside to make sure every South Carolina school has a school resource officer.

However, the governor is not calling for pay raises for all of the state's 35,000 workers.

The General Assembly returns to the State House Tuesday for the start of this year's session.

