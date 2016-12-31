Media Outlets: Dylann Roof hearing should be open

A sketch of Dylann Roof sitting during jury selection of his trial. NOTE: TV and still cameras are not allowed inside federal court. (Photo: Rob Maniscalco)

(WLTX) -- We won't know until Monday morning if the competency hearing for Dylann Roof will be open to the public.

WLTX, along with several other media outlets, filed an objection to the closed hearing set for Monday in Charleston.

The filing states there's no compelling reason to exclude the public and press. The decision on our request will be made right before the court proceedings Monday morning.

Judge Richard Gergel ordered another psychiatric evaluation of Roof that will take place over the weekend.

He expects to rule Monday on whether Roof is mentally competent to proceed with the penalty phase of his trial.

Attorneys had asked for a week long delay that request was denied this morning.

Roof was convicted earlier this month on 33 federal charges for the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church last year. Nine people were killed during an evening bible study.

The sentencing phase will determine whether he will get the death penalty or life in prison.